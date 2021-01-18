LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After requiring guest reservations for holiday lights in its famed cactus garden, Ethel M is continuing with the reservation system for events in February.
The Lights of Love display, Ethel M's annual Valentine's Day-themed attraction, will open to guests in the evenings on Jan. 30 through Feb. 14.
"To ensure social distancing is practiced, this year Lights of Love will be open by reservation only," said a press release from the company.
Groups up to six people will be charged a $5 fee to make a reservation. The fee will be donated to Three Square Food Bank, Ethel M said.
Also starting Jan. 30, Ethel M will have a socially distant chocolate-tasting experience. The experience will take place in reserved time slots at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. until Feb. 14.
Guests can make reservations for Lights of Love and chocolate tasting can be made on Ethel M's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.