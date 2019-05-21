LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chef James Trees of Esther's Kitchen has announced the opening of sister restaurant Ada's at Tivoli Village.
Ada's will offer a menu of seasonal Italian food, including pizzas, pastas, salads and ice creams, in addition to a cocktail menu featuring roaming bar carts offering tailored gin & tonic cocktails tableside.
“We really wanted to bring Summerlin the restaurant we think it deserves,” Trees said. “We’ve had such great support from our Summerlin neighbors at Esther’s, that we decided very quickly our follow-up project would be there.”
The restaurant is named for Ada Coleman, the first female head bartender of the legendary Savoy Hotel in London, the release said. It will have shaded outdoor seating and a play area for dogs.
Esther’s bar market specialist Sonia Stelea will be general manager of Ada’s, and Dylan Jobsz will run the kitchen as chef de cuisine.
The new restaurant is scheduled to open June 1, according to a news release, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
