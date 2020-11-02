LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- ESPN's "First Take" will virtually hit the road to honor veterans around the U.S., including a stop in the Las Vegas Valley.
The sports debate show hosted by Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim Rose will dedicate a week of "Salute to Service" shows starting Monday, Nov. 9. Each show will include a live audience of military service members and special features from different bases.
“We’re really looking forward to continuing First Take’s Veterans Week tradition of honoring our military in a unique, virtual way this year,” ESPN coordinating producer Antoine Lewis said in a release. “Doing the show from the studio, yet still having on-site audiences, interviews and more from each base, will allow us to create a week of meaningful shows while keeping everyone safe.”
ESPN host and analyst Doug Kezirian will be live from Nellis Air Force Base as part of the coverage, with the Friday, Nov. 13 show focusing on the base.
Here's the "First Take" schedule for their military recognition week:
- Mon, Nov. 9: Naval Base San Diego (Ca.), Navy
- Tue, Nov. 10: Camp Pendleton (Ca.), Marines
- Wed, Nov. 11: Fort Irwin (Ca.), Army
- Thu, Nov. 12: Vandenberg Air Force Base (Ca.), Space Force
- Fri, Nov. 13: Nellis Air Force Base (Nev.), Air Force
