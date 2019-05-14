LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- ESPN and Caesars Entertainment announced a new partnership Tuesday which includes a new ESPN-branded studio inside The LINQ.
According to the release, ESPN will use Caesars' sports betting data and branding across ESPN programming. The new studio inside The LINQ will host the recently released sports betting show, Daily Wager, and could play a large role during sporting events in Las Vegas. The studio is expected to launch in 2020
“The sports betting landscape has changed, and fans are coming to us for this kind of information more than ever before,” said Mike Morrison, VP of Business Development at ESPN, in a release. “We are poised to expand our coverage in a big way and working with a category leader like Caesars Entertainment will help us serve these highly engaged, diverse sports fans with the best and most relevant content possible.”
“Millions of sports fans look to ESPN as a sports authority, and Caesars is honored to have been selected for having the best odds to serve those fans," Caesars' EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Holdren said. "When you combine that level of exposure alongside the unique opportunity to build a studio along the famed Las Vegas Strip, this deal is truly unique.”
