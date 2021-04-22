LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada inmate who escaped prison and spent 27 years on the run has been arrested, according to U.S. Marshals Service.
Samuel Gallardo, 52, walked away from the Nevada Department of Corrections in 1994, according to a release sent Thursday. Gallardo was arrested in Mexico and later extradited to Nevada by the U.S. Marshals Service on April 21.
According to authorities, Gallardo walked away from the prison site after serving less than a year of his sentence. Gallardo's initial offense was in 1992. He was involved in a wrong-way, DUI incident that sparked a head-on collision with another vehicle. The 18-year-old driver of the other car, Gary Selby Jr., was killed during the crash. His passengers were seriously injured, the justice department said.
Gallardo was convicted on a charge of DUI resulting in death or serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
He was found living in Nayarit, Mexico, at the time of his arrest, authorities said.
"Through the collaborative efforts of the Nevada Department of Corrections, Department of Homeland Security, the Mexican government, and the U.S. Marshals Service, Gallardo was brought to justice," a release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.