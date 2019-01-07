LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People in Koszalin, Poland are mourning five teenage girls who died in a fire inside an escape room. Safety of the attraction is under a microscope around the world, and in Las Vegas.
It’s an attraction where a group solves a mystery to escape the room or rooms they are in. They’ve become very popular in the last few years, especially for companies that want to develop team-working skills among employees.
“Rush to Escape” is one of the dozens of escape rooms in Las Vegas.
At this location, there are three different games or story-lines to choose from. One of them involves navigating a tunnel system in the dark. You must break into “cooperate headquarters” using a flash light and your brain.
Owner Dan Mortenson said it’s a fun activity to do with family and friends.
"Work through it together as a team and then move on to the next part.”
There’s also "prison break" and a Sherlock Holmes-themed game. In prison break, you’re handcuffed in a cell where you need to use clues to find the key to escape.
While nothing is obvious at “Rush To Escape,” Mortenson said there are plenty of safety precautions.
There are cameras in all the rooms so a “game master” is always keeping an eye on your group.
“We can see, hear and talk to you at all times and we're listening to your voice, how you feel, what you're experiencing."
In the jail cell, there is a way to unhook yourself from the handcuffs and an emergency button that unlocks the jail cell door, just in case. While it’s fun to pretend you’re trapped in one of these rooms, there is always a way out.
In the Sherlock Holmes-themed room, the door never locks so people can walk out if needed.
Mortenson said these safety precautions are for any kind of emergency.
"I had somebody get a little claustrophobic and so I jumped in to help out and they stepped out of the game."
The teenagers in Poland died after a fire started in the building and they couldn’t get out in time.
"It is definitely a concern … it had more to do with their specific type of heating system than an escape game problem ... but it definitely did put a highlight on the industry,” Mortenson said.
While the riddles and clues are tough, “Rush to Escape” said safety is easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.