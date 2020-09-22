LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is set to campaign for his father in Pahrump on Thursday, while Nye County said they had not been contacted by the venue.
Trump is holding the rally at Pahrump Winery on Thursday evening, according to a campaign alert for President Donald Trump.
According to Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly, they were made aware of the event "from a third party." He said the winery hadn't contacted county administration or the town of Pahrump about the rally.
"However, the state directives on capacity limits of 50 people, social distancing, and face coverings are widely known. The county encourages all local businesses to take their attendees' health and welfare into account, and that of the broader Pahrump community, and follow the state's directives," Knightly said. "As with all cases of actual or potential non-compliance with the Governor's directives, the County has referred this matter to Nevada State OSHA."
In August, the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board voted 5-1 to revoke the winery's liquor license, "which had already been suspended by board action in July due to noncompletion of application requirements."
The event follows two recent Trump campaign events in the state, in Minden and Henderson, earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.