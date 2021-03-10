LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new emergency room facility is coming to the far northwest part of the valley.
The MountainView Hospital facility will serve the Skye Canyon area with 11 emergency room bays and will be open 24-seven.
The hospital's CEO said when you live in such a remote part of town, being able to get medical care quickly can make a huge difference.
"With this, it would be any emergency that people would drive for. When people have emergencies, chest pain, stroke, you really want to be seen quickly. If someone called 9-1-1, that would be preferred, but if we cared for a patient here and they needed higher level of care, we would transfer them to the main facility," said Julie Taylor, CEO of MountainView Hospital.
They're hiring medical staff right now and the facility is scheduled to open in July.
