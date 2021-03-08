LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Charter school options are expanding in Southern Nevada, with at least one new school scheduled to open in North Las Vegas and a Henderson school expanding to students in kindergarten to fifth grade.
CIVICA Career & Collegiate Academy, a tuition-free public charter school, has announced a fall opening in North Las Vegas. Enrollment has been open for kindergarten to seventh-grade students. A lottery was called on March 1, and seats are limited per grade.
The Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) charter school for grades six through 12 has announced opening a program this fall for students in kindergarten to fifth grade. The new program is expected to add 450 students at the school.
Families can now apply for students in kindergarten to 12th grade to attend SLAM charter school. The first lottery will run on Thursday. Families can continue to apply after March 11, but seats are limited per grade.
The SLAM K-5 facility is under construction and will be ready by July, according to a spokesperson form the school. The SLAM charter school has had in-person and virtual options for grades six through 12 this year.
Families who are interested in applying for CIVICA Career & Collegiate Academy for K-seventh grade can LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE.
Families who are interested in applying for the SLAM charter school for K-12th grade can LEARN MORE AND APPLY HERE.
