LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Enrollment is now open for Nevada's college tuition program that offers future in-state college tuition at today's prices.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s Office said in a statement on Thursday that open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program will end April 30, 2020.
The Program offers various payment plans to help families prepare to pay for higher education. Plan options are available for newborns through ninth grade students.
Families may invest in the Program as long as either the purchaser or the student is a Nevada resident, or the purchaser graduated from a Nevada public college or university regardless of where they or the student currently lives.
Five different plans are available, including three university plans, a community college plan, and a combination community college/university plan.
Payment options for plans include a one-time lump sum payment, five-year monthly payment plan (60 months), ten-year monthly payment plan (120 months), and an extended monthly payment plan (monthly until high school graduation).
Plan prices and options vary depending on the student’s needs and the family’s financial situation, as well as the age of the child upon enrollment, the type of college and number of credit hours the child plans on taking and the payment plans chosen.
Benefits of the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program include:
- Locking in future college tuition at today’s tuition prices
- Paying in-state rate of credit hours at both two-and four-year Nevada public colleges or universities
- Benefits are transferable nationwide to eligible out-of-state or private universities
- Contract rates start as low as $39 per month
- Can be used in conjunction with the Millennium Scholarship and other 529 savings programs
To enroll or learn more about the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, log on to NVigate.gov or call the Program directly at 702-486-2025.
