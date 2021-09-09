LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tomorrow is the last day CCSD students can sign up for the Nevada Learning Academy.
The online school said they're stopping enrollment on Friday to prevent disruptions in students' education.
A district communications official said in an interview on Thursday that the next chance parents will have to switch to distance learning will be at the beginning of next semester. The school was the only remaining option for families who do not want in-person instruction.
A teacher at the online public school said they are relieved to hear it. She said many teachers have more than 200 students, and the online school is "short" on teachers.
"It's great news because there are a lot of teachers who have well over 200 students. Some are knocking on the door of 300. We're still short teachers. We still have teachers covering classes that they're not necessarily endorsed to teach. There just isn't the coverage available at this point. And we've absorbed a lot more than we ever thought we would get," she said.
Parents were informed this morning that enrollment will end on tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.
