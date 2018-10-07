LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A JetBlue flight was cancelled Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the plane's engine, according to officials from McCarran Airport.
At 11:30 a.m., the airport's control center was notified of the fire, officials said. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene; the fire was put out by 12:03 p.m.
McCarran officials said 146 passengers were on board the flight, but no injuries were reported. The plane was forced to return the gate and the flight was cancelled.
No details were released on what caused the fire.
