LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A flight leaving McCarran International Airport Friday morning returned to the airport minutes later because of "engine concerns."
A McCarran spokesperson said Frontier Airlines flight 260 landed safely with no injuries and taxied back to the gate.
On board the Airbus A320 were "166 souls" including passengers and crew members.
According to flightview.com, the plane took off at 7:13 a.m. for Tampa, Florida. McCarran public information officer Christine Crews said it landed back at McCarran at 7:26 a.m.
In a statement from the airline, Frontier said, "During takeoff on Frontier flight 260 from Las Vegas to Tampa this morning, a section of an engine cover called a cowling came loose and separated from the aircraft. Our pilots followed procedure and immediately returned to the airport."
"The engine continued to operate normally and the aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed safely," Frontier added. "Safety is our top priority at Frontier Airlines and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants. We are working to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible."
A passenger, who did not want to be identified, said passengers saw the "right side engine cover" broken off through the window. "They immediately started screaming to stop the flight." The flight attendant went to the pilots who "took action and landed us back to the airport."
The passenger said he had not been informed of a new flight time and was still waiting at McCarran Airport as of 8:46 a.m.
