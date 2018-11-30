LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A breast cancer program at St. Rose Dominican Hospital received the largest donation ever given by the Las Vegas-based Engelstad Foundation.
The foundation donated $10 million to the R.E.D. Rose program, which emphasizes Responsible Early Detection of breast cancer and provides access to life-saving diagnostic treatment for under-insured and uninsured patients in southern Nevada, according to a release.
"We are beyond grateful to the Engelstad Foundation, which has partnered with St. Rose for years to make a significant and lasting impact in the care we provide and the patients we serve. These are programs that wouldn’t exist without generosity and kindness. This is truly impactful!” said Charles Guida, President of the St. Rose Dominican Health Foundation.
Since 2001, the R.E.D. Rose program has provided screenings, clinical breast exams, mammograms, ultrasounds, surgical consultations and biopsies fore more than 6,000 patients with financial difficulties or lack of health care resources, the hospital said.
The Engelstad Foundation was founded by Ralph and Betty Engelstad in 2002. The foundation partners with organizations to create solutions in medical research, improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and assist high-risk individuals.
