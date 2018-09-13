NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police asked for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl last seen near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road.
Police said Teanah Bullard hasn't been seen since Aug. 29. Her family reported that she had been spotted twice since her disappearance and "her actions have led them to believe she is in danger."
She's described as 4-foot-11, 105 pounds, with braided black hair and brown eyes.
Police asked hospitals to check their registries for her and to notify police if she's found.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
