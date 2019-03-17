LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Visitors flocked to Bonnie Springs Ranch for a final farewell. After more than 60 years, the ranch is closing its doors for good.
Some families told FOX5 coming to Bonnie Springs has been a tradition for generations.
“Well we just came out to say our goodbyes,” Brenda Reed said.
There were long lines and an endless stream of cars outside the ranch as visitors said their final farewells.
“We came yesterday and it was too crowded so we said we’re coming tomorrow morning,” Debbie Stanton said.
“We expected it. We expected it to be really full today,” Mary Hamm said.
“It was packed. You could barely walk in,” Priscilla Cordova said. “We had to wait at least 30-40 minutes just to get on the train. And then from there, it’s another 20-30 minutes, just to get inside.”
Families were willing to wait for their chance to step back in time.
Originally built in the 1800’s as a wagon stop for travelers on the Old Spanish Trail, in the 1950’s a woman named Bonnie McGaugh transformed the ranch into what you see today.
“I think a lot of it is the hometown feeling when you get out here,” Pat Hooper said. “We’re not far from Las Vegas but you come out here and you’re a million miles away.”
Some visitors even remember seeing Bonnie, herself.
“She didn’t sit in an office, looking at numbers. She was out meeting people,” Hooper said.
“Oh, I blew up my phone taking pictures today!” Reed said.
Families took their final pictures, making the most of this last call, marking the end of an era.
“It’s going to be a big loss for Las Vegas,” Cordova said.
“I’m just glad to see people come out and pay a little homage to Bonnie and her dream,” Hooper said.
FOX5 has received many questions from viewers about what will happen to the animals at the petting zoo. At last check, they are working on finding good homes and are planning an auction.
The 63-acre ranch was on the market for more than $30 million.
FOX5 spoke to the developer who bought the property, back in January. He did not disclose what the sale price was.
Randall Jones explained the plan is to build 22 homes, a bed and breakfast, restaurants and an events center.
“We’re very sensitive to how people feel about Red Rock,” he said. “The hope is what we create is something that everybody will continue to enjoy for generations to come.”
Jones added he’s heard the community’s concerns about over-development. He said the ranch is all they are allowed to touch. The rest of the land is owned by BLM.
