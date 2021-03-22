LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will reopen fully on April 8, the company announced Monday.
The property has been closed midweek since October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wynn says all amenities on property including the spa will be open on that date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.