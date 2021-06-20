LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team partnered with Empowered Café to provide game day meals for players, coaches and staff.
"We are fueling the players, and they're fueling us as well," Christopher Barcelo, owner of Empowered Café in Las Vegas said.
Barcelo and his wife Cassandra employ adults with disabilities in hopes of empowering them to achieve goals.
Devon Lewis is one of their employees.
"I put a lot of love into that food," said Lewis. "This is what I do best: serve the customer, serve the teams."
The performance coach for the Lights FC said the food is a big hit with athletes and coaches.
"They're excited every time they come down to see what's next, what he's got cookin' up for the next meal," Stephen Campos, the Lights FC's performance coach said.
Campos said it's important for players to be well fed, so that they are not only prepared for each match, but also so they're recovering.
Empowered Café experienced hardship during the pandemic, but the catering partnership with the Lights FC is helping them get back on their feet.
"It's been a great opportunity for us, and so the next few months will be very busy," Barcelo said.
Busy is good, for the business formerly closed during the peak of pandemic.
Not only can they continue serving the athletes, but also fulfill their mission to empower workers like Lewis.
Lewis, like the soccer players, wants to keep reaching his goals so he can live out his passion.
"Tis my dream to work with somebody, and this is my passion to do it. It is," Lewis said.
Empowered Café is expanding to meet their mission. Barcelo said he just hired a new employee, who, like Lewis, has an intellectual disability.
