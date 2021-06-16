LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An employee died after a "vehicular accident" at McCarran International Airport, officials confirmed late Wednesday.
The circumstances of the incident involving a ground services employee were not immediately available.
A McCarran spokesperson sent the following statement:
It is with great sadness that we confirm a vehicular accident involving a ground services employee has taken place at McCarran International Airport this evening, resulting in a loss of life. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The airport will release no further information and will refer questions to OSHA. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
