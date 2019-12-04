LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Major road repairs will continue, weather permitting, along a stretch of northbound I-15 between Sahara and Charleston Boulevard on Thursday.
The area was closed for several hours Tuesday following a fatal wrong-way crash. About 20 gallons of fuel spilled into the roadway.
"The diesel fuel needs to be completely scrubbed and removed," Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said. "Not only is it environmentally hazardous, but it's also corrosive, eating away at the roadway surface and sub-base if left unchecked."
The process of repairing and cleaning a fuel spill varies depending on the roadway surface, according to Illia. If the road surface was concrete, as seen on parts of US-95 and the 215, then a simple sandblasting of the concrete is all they need to do. However, if the surface is asphalt, they must replace the entire section of roadway impacted by the fuel spill before more damage is done.
"What's essentially a little problem and a quick fix can turn into a much larger more costly problem," Illia said.
Work was expected to resume Wednesday night, but NDOT has postponed activity until Thursday night due to rain.
NDOT will restrict northbound I-15 down to two travel lanes between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., December 5, according to a release.
The project is expected to wrap up within two days.
