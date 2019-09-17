LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Teachers and students said they plan to lobby state education officials to keep the Art Institute of Las Vegas open.
This comes after a report recommended exploring options to suspend or revoke the license and essentially close the school.
The decision goes before the Commission on Post-secondary Education Wednesday morning in Carson City.
Teachers said they hope commissioners have compassion on the students who are trying to finish their degrees.
"Students' lives-- everything is at stake," said William Turbay of entity "Save A.I." Turbay said he hopes to prove to the commission the extent of the efforts by school officials to repair its finances.
The report delivered by state officials to the Commission suggests that the school does not meet the requirements for its license to be renewed.
In July, a judge out of a U.S. District Court in Ohio approved the sale of the school to teachers and professors who formed "Save A.I."
