LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunset and stargazers who missed out on grabbing tickets to The Nevada Northern Railway Museum's "Star Train" ride will have another chance next year.
The Ely museum has released the 2022 schedule for "Sunset, Stars and Champagne" rides, which will start in May and end in September 2022, according to the museum's website.
Prices are $56 for adults and $25 for children. Infants ride free.
Tickets are on sale right now for NNRY members only. They will be available to the general public on Oct. 1, 2021.
For more information visit: https://nnry.com/pages/EveningTrain.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.