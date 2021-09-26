LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A three-legged miniature poodle named Elton took home the top honor at The Animal Foundation's "Best in Show" on Sunday.
The virtual event was held at Thomas & Mack Center. All 28 dogs that participated found forever homes, the organization said.
Celebrity guest judges included singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, Chloe Koast of KSNV and entertainer Gregory Popovich, who chose Variety Pack category champion, Elton, as the overall winner of Best in Show.
Elton came to the shelter with several large wounds on his leg, they said. His leg was amputated and he healed in a foster home. On Sunday, his foster family adopted him fully.
FOX5's Cassandra Jones and Alyssa Deitsch emceed the event.
