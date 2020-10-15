LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Elon Musk's company creating a transportation system underneath Las Vegas has received approval to move forward with building a connection at Allegiant Stadium.
The Clark County Stadium Authority on Thursday approved a land use application for 3333 Al Davis Way submitted by Musk's Boring Company.
Authority Chairman and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Steve Hill clarified misconceptions about the tunnels under the Strip corridor.
"Most think of them running directly underneath the Strip. That is, for the most part, not accurate," Hill said.
Hill said the LVCVA has had a positive experience with the company breaking ground underneath the Convention Center, and that the project is "very near completion."
"That project is very near completion and will be commissioned in a matter of the next couple of months and have it available as we move into the new year," Hill said.
The Boring Company will have to obtain building permits to proceed with expanding its underground transportation system.
