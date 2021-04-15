LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ellis Island Casino will host a "rapid-hire" job fair offering jobs and processing employment on site.
The fair will take place at the Ellis Island "front yard" on April 20 and April 22 with a 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. session and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. session each day. Positions are open across all Ellis Island properties including the hotel, casino and brewery, Village Pubs and the Mount Charleston Lodge.
Interested applicants are encouraged to bring a resume, identification and required work cards if applicable.
