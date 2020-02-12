LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a new place to grab a drink with friends? Ellis Island recently debuted its new Front Yard space.
The Front Yard is a two-story indoor/outdoor venue that features a brewpub atmosphere with premium bar and full-service restaurant.
According to Ellis Island, the Front Yard serves up a variety of brews straight from the property's brewery to the tap, with fresh beers that rotate seasonally.
Guests can take in unobstructed views of the Las Vegas Strip from the second floor beer garden.
