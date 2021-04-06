Elko student heading to national duck stamp contest

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A student from Elko has won Nevada's Junior Duck Stamp art competition, securing a spot at the national contest.
Lia Bacon took Best of Show for the second year in a row. Her acrylic painting of a green-winged teal titled "Blue Autumn" will represent the state in the national contest later this spring.
The national winner’s design will appear on the 2021-2022 Federal Junior Duck Stamp.
The Junior Duck Stamp is sold by local national wildlife refuges, the U.S. Postal Service and Amplex Corporation for $5. All proceeds from the sale of the stamp are used to fund environmental education programs, reward students for their work, and expand the program.
