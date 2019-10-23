LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren announced her opposition to Las Vegas' proposed homeless ordinance on Wednesday.
“We should be fighting back against measures that criminalize homelessness – not proposing ones that will only perpetuate it,” said Warren in a press statement. “I strongly oppose this proposed ordinance, which caters to the interests of business groups rather than our families and our communities.”
Warren joins candidate and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro in speaking against the proposal that would "criminalize homelessness."
Warren is further quoted saying the ordinance would "disproportionately harm communities of color and LGBTQ+ people," and instead would want to focus on affordable housing and support programs.
The proposal backed by Mayor Carolyn Goodman would mean homeless individuals camping on Las Vegas streets and sidewalks when beds are open in shelters would face a misdemeanor charge and hefty fine.
Advocacy groups, city-located shelters and the ACLU have spoken out against the ordinance, pointing at issues such as shelter overcrowding and safety.
The Las Vegas City Council is scheduled to discuss the ordinance on Nov. 6 and hear public comment.
