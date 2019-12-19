LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A New Mexico-based medical technology company will showcase a virtual caregiver program at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Dubbed "Addison the Virtual Caregiver," Electronic Caregiver describes the device as a state-of-the-art, 3D animated caregiver that's designed to engage with and help monitor the health of aging and chronically ill clients.
Addison, which uses touch-screen devices placed throughout the home, will debut new features at CES, including voice-driven medication reminders and the ability to lead patients through the steps of recording a vital, such as weight, blood oxygen levels, and temperature, according to a news release.
"When I look into the future about what Addison is going to become, I believe Addison is going to disrupt and transform the entire virtual assistant industry worldwide," Electronic Caregiver founder Anthony Dohrmann said.
Visit electroniccaregiver.com to learn more about Addison Virtual Caregiver.
