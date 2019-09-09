LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police and outraged community members were on the lookout this week for a stolen electric wheelchair belonging to a 68-year-old disabled veteran.
Mark Alan Cagle, 68, was sleeping in the parking lot of a downtown Henderson bank over the weekend when someone stole his donated wheelchair.
"I can't walk. I have titanium rods in my legs," Cagle said. "It made a big difference in my life and I could get around."
The theft outraged the people and staff at Friends in the Desert Foundation, a soup kitchen operating out of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.
"That's pretty much the worst thing you can do -- take someone's ability to get around," said Theresa Savoy with Friends in the Desert.
Someone recently donated the wheelchair to Cagle, and people at the soup kitchen decked it out with reflective safety tape and an American flag.
Anyone wanting to help Cagle or other people at the soup kitchen can contact Friends in the Desert.
