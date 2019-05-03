LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly woman was struck and killed during a crash in the west valley late Thursday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
According to LVMPD Lt. Allan Larson, officers were called to Palmyra Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road, about 11:16 p.m. An elderly woman was crossing the street on Palmyra when she was struck by an oncoming sedan.
Preliminary details suggest the pedestrian failed to yield to traffic, Larson said. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to Larson.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
