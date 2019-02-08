LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An elderly woman died in a crash on Boulder Highway near the U.S. 95 Friday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP responded to the crash at 11:22 a.m., where the 80-year-old driver was pulling out of Boulder Station casino parking lot, attempting to cross all lanes of traffic on northbound Boulder Highway. In a Nissan Versa, she pulled into the path of a Chevy Cruz, heading north, NHP said.
The Chevy hit the woman's driver's side door. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to NHP. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevy suffered minor injuries.
Impairment did not appear to be a factor, NHP said. The crash had "minimum impact" to traffic.
