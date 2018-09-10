HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) An elderly woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in a crash just north of the Black Mountain Golf and Country Club Sunday, police said.
On Sunday, at about 9:50 p.m., Henderson Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Greenway and Fairway roads.
The driver of a black Dodge Dakota was heading south on Greenway Road, and a 74-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair, with no lights or reflective materials was on the road. The driver didn't see her and hit her from behind, police said.
There is a sidewalk and bike lane at that location. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
It did not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, and the driver was cooperative and stayed on the scene.
The woman's name has not been released.
It was the tenth traffic death in Henderson this year.
