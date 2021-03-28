LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an elderly woman was hit and killed by a car in the south valley early Sunday morning.
About 4:41 a.m. on March 28, police said a 1997 Acura Integra was driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard toward a green traffic signal at Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
An 81-year-old woman was crossing the intersection from west to east, police said. She reached the left of three southbound lanes and was hit by the Integra. The woman died on scene.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Mariah Bragg, displayed signs of impairment, police said. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges.
The woman's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified. Her death was the 25th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
