LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a pedestrian hit by a car while walking a dog at Washington Ave. near Valley View Dr. on Tuesday.
Police said an elderly woman was walking her dog at about 10:55 a.m. April 9 and attempted to cross Washington Ave. in the crosswalk. A 2010 Nissan Versa was driving westbound on Washington Ave. and hit the woman and her dog.
The pedestrian was identified as 76 year-old Shirley Zulick from Las Vegas, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, according to police.
The dog died at the scene.
The driver of the car, 72 year-old Ernesto Lim, remained at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, according to police.
