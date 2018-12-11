LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the east valley Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Officers responded to the crash at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue around 8:45 p.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said.
A 78-year-old woman was walking westbound on Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2002 BMW X5 driven by 54-year-old Stephen Marker, also known as Stephen Howard, police said.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died, according to police.
Police said Marker failed to yield the right of way to the woman as he attempted to make a right turn from Indios Avenue to northbound Boulder Highway.
After he struck the woman, Marker attempted to flee the scene, but he was followed by witnesses to a nearby gas station. Marker returned to the scene where he was arrested for impairment, police said.
The woman's death marks the 128th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas for the year 2018.
The Clark County Coroner's office is expected to release the identity of the woman after family notification.
