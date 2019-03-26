LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 81-year-old woman died five days after a crash involving her car and another vehicle, police said.
In a press release, police said the crash happened about 9:30 in the morning on March 21 at Sandhill Road and Patrick Lane.
Through the investigation, police discovered that a 1999 Ford Expedition, driven by a 28-year-old man from Las Vegas, was driving southbound on Sandhill Road toward the intersection. A 2003 Cadillac Deville was traveling eastbound on Patrick Lane.
One of the vehicles entered the intersection against the red light, which caused the crash, police said. They did not specify which vehicle was at fault.
The driver of the Expedition stayed on scene and was not impaired.
The driver of the Cadillac, Mamie Tafras, was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said Tafras died on March 26 at Sunrise Hospital.
Two passengers of the Cadillac, a 63-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.
This was Metro's 23rd traffic-related fatality of 2019.
