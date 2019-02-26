LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An elderly woman died at a hospital after a two-car crash in the east valley on Tuesday night, police said.
About 4:43 p.m., a man and a woman in a white Ford sedan made a turn in front of an SUV traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road, near Pecos Road.
Lt. Bret Ficklin with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau said the sedan misjudged the speed of the SUV, and the SUV struck the passenger side of the sedan.
A 72-year-old woman in the passenger seat was severely injured by the crash. She was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she died, Lt. Ficklin said.
Police were still investigating about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, but said they do not believe the woman killed was wearing a seat belt.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.