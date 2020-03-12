LAS VEGAS (FOX) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the central valley.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a parking lot of 501 S. Rancho, near Rancho and Pinto Drives, at about 9:50 a.m.
The crash left an elderly woman critically injured, police said. She has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma.
There are currently no road closures in place as the crash occurred in a parking lot.
