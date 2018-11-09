LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Criminals are targeting the elderly, and police have said the problem isn’t limited to one neighborhood.
Within one week, at least five elderly citizens were either assaulted, carjacked or both, including a 61-year-old man who was on his daily walk at Pettiti Park near East Carey and North 5th street in North Las Vegas.
His family said two teenagers approached him from behind in a park and hit him with a wooden rod.
"He turned around walking and he had his earphones on,” said Ednia Santos, the mans daughter. “He says he felt something here, that’s when he fell and says they started attacking him.”
Santos said the attackers took his wallet and cellphone. She added that her father was so weak, he had to crawl his way out of the park in order to get to the maim street, where someone saw him and called police.
“We can’t imagine our life without our dad,” Santos said. “It breaks my heart that he had to go trough that, just thinking about how he had to crawl his way to get to the street. At 61-years-old. It is just something that breaks my heart.”
This attack happened last Tuesday, Nov 30. and adds to a recent uptick in violence against the city’s most vulnerable population. No arrests have been made in the incident.
On Nov 6., a 78-year-old man was beat down and carjacked in front of a restaurant near Fremont and Charleston. Two arrests were made in connection to that, one person is still on the run.
On Nov. 7, police investigated an attempted carjacking of an elderly person at a store near Sahara and Ft. Apache. The same day, a few blocks away, a 67-year-old man was beat and carjacked in front of his apartment. Two people were arrested connected to those crimes, one suspect still on the loose.
On Nov. 8, an 89-year-old man was threatened, car jacked and pushed to the ground resulting in a broken collar bone. It happened in his garage near Rainbow and Charleston.
Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.