LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a pedestrian hit by a car while walking a dog near Washington Ave. and Valley View Dr. Tuesday.
Police said an elderly person was walking their dog when they were struck by a vehicle at about 10:55 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and their condition is unknown, according to police.
The dog died at the scene.
Police said Washington Ave. was closed at Pyramid at 11:50 a.m. Police advise motorists to avoid the area.
