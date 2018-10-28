LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man in his 80s was shot and killed in west Las Vegas after confronting a suspected home invader early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers received a 911 call of a "possible prowler" on the 8100 block of West Charleston Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive, at around 3:50 a.m. The suspect was breaking fences in an attempt get into residence's courtyards.
A homeowner in his 80s confronted the suspect and the two struggled over a gun before he was shot in the head, Las Vegas police said. The homeowner died at the scene. It was unknown who was armed during the confrontation.
The suspect was taken into custody by arriving patrol officers and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for murder, according to police.
The homeowner's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after his next of kin have been notified.
No other details were immediately available.
