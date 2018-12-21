NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in locating an elderly man who went missing Thursday afternoon.
According to North Las Vegas police, 78-year-old Joel Hardin left his home at around 3 p.m. yesterday. His home is located on the 6100 block of Marvin Street, near Clayton Street and West Tropical Parkway.
Hardin has Alzheimer's and needs medication, police said.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with jeans and drives a 2014 tan-colored Kia Sedona minivan.
Anyone with any information in regards to Hardin's whereabouts can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
