LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an elderly man was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast valley Thursday afternoon.
The collision was reported on Boulder Highway, just north of Ideal Drive, at 5:44 p.m., police said. Witnesses told Metro Police a pedestrian, identified by police as 75-year-old Luis Parra-Perez, was attempted to walk across Boulder Highway outside the marked crosswalk.
The driver of a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, identified by police as Alan Pearson, 65, was heading south on Boulder Highway, according to police. Perez entered Pearson's path and was knocked to the ground after getting hit.
Metro Police said Perez suffered major injuries and was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital in critical condition. As of Friday morning, Perez was still in critical condition.
Pearson stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. He showed no signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
