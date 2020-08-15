LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has died following a Saturday morning house fire in East LAS VEGAS.
According to Clark County Fire, crews responded to a reported fire on 3600 Block of Barcelona St, which is near East Twain Avenue and Sandhill Road. Neighbors told dispatchers that an elderly resident was inside.
Firefighters made entry and rescued a man who was unconscious and unresponsive.
The man was taken to area hospital for smoke inhalation, but later died according to fire officials.
Crews gained controlled of the fire around 11:45 a.m..
Investigators determined that fire was accidental and caused by a malfunctioning electrical component in the man's bedroom.
Firefighters remind residents to use electronic devices that are in good working condition.
Extension cords are not permanent solutions for wiring and should never be run under carpet or through walls.
Firefighters stress the importance of working smoke alarms in homes and regularly change batteries.
Clark County Fire has responded to six deadly fires in 2020
