UPDATE: A 91-year-old man was killed in a crash with a parked vehicle in the Summerlin neighborhood on Monday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say that evidence at the scene and video surveillance show the vehicle traveling westbound on Sundial Drive before veering to the right and striking a parked, unoccupied car.
The driver is reported to have not been wearing a seat belt. After being transported to Summerlin Hospital, he succumbed to injuries and died, police say.
The death marks the 58th traffic-related fatality for the LVMPD in 2020.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17 near Del Webb Avenue and Sundial Drive in Summerlin.
Hadfield said the elderly man driving a vehicle in the area crashed into a parked vehicle, possibly due to a medical episode. The man was taken to Summerlin Hospital where he later died.
The intersection of Del Webb and Sundial was closed for police investigation, Hadfield said. There was no estimated time of reopening.
