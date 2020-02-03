LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a rollover crash at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard early Monday morning.
About 6:25 a.m. on Feb. 3, two drivers were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition, Lt. Gordon said.
According to a media release, a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was about to turn left onto Jones when it went into the path of a 2017 Ford Edge. The cars collided and the Ford hit a curb causing it to roll over.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt, police said. The 55-year-old man had "major" injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma.
The 86-year-old man driving the Jetta was also taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Neither driver appeared to be impaired. The intersection was closed through 11 a.m.
