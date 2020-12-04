LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Board of Education President Elaine Wynn announced Friday that she will leave the Board at the end of the calendar year.
According to a news release, Wynn has served on the Board since her appointment by former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2012.
The release notes that over the course of her eight-year tenure, she has served as President twice, in 2015 and 2017. She also oversaw the hiring of three State Superintendents of Public Instruction: Dale Equiaga, Steve Canavero, and Jhone Ebert.
“President Wynn’s legacy of service to the children of our great State is indelible,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Generations of children will be the beneficiaries of her life-long passion to improve education and support healthy communities throughout Nevada. I cannot thank President Wynn enough for her dedication to the Board and I know she will continue to contribute to the betterment of the Silver State.”
Gov. Sisolak announced Friday that Wynn will be succeeded by Mark Newburn, who served on the Board as the elected representative for District 4, first assuming office in 2013.
To read more on Elaine Wynn's contributions, visit: https://bit.ly/3oqt3wa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.