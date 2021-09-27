LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- El Luchador Mexican Kitchen and Cantina is looking to fill positions at their forthcoming location in Henderson and original location in Las Vegas.
Positions open include line cooks, prep cooks, porters, servers, bartenders, hosts, runners, bussers, and managers. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.
The restaurant will hold a job fair on Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 at their new Henderson location. Each fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Henderson location is located at 375 N. Stephanie St. #111.
Those who wish to apply show arrive onsite and be prepared for immediate interviews.
(1) comment
Plenty of people crossing the border. Shouldn't have any problems with finding workers./S
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.