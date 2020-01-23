LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Popular Las Vegas eatery El Dorado Cantina is set to open the doors on its new location in Summerlin.
Located at Tivoli Village, El Dorado Cantina will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
The new location marks El Dorado Cantina's second location in the Las Vegas Valley.
“Opening day has arrived, and we are thrilled to welcome guests here at Tivoli Village,” said Mark Porter, General Manager, El Dorado Cantina at Tivoli Village. “The new menu additions are superb; our staff is amazing, and the space is stunning. We look forward to seeing you soon.”
El Dorado Cantina's space at Tivoli Village space accommodates up to 268 guests including two private dining rooms and ample outdoor patio seating.
The eatery will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to a news release.
